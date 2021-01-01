USB Podcast Condenser Microphone Recording On Laptop No Need Sound Card Interface and Phantom PowerK669

Plug and play USB podcast microphone work with Mac and Windows(Vista, XP), USB-powered design, eliminate the need for an external 48V phantom power source.(Not compatible with Xbox and Phones) PC microphone with volume control knob, make output volume easy controlled(volume up, down and mute),good option of recording studio microphone for broadcasting. Sturdy, durability metal construction USB microphone for computer with adjustable tripod desk stand and 6 feet long USB cable for secure and easily portable tabletop use. Cardioid polar pattern USB microphone for recording improves audio recording on YouTube or recording software Audacity. Sensitive vocal desktop microphone make clear voiceovers, work great for podcast, Skype chat, talking with friends while playing games and streaming, push-to-talk VoIP program, ask 'Cortana'.