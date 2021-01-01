USB Network Adapter USB 30 to RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Internet Adapter Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Note: not compatible with Nintendo Switch. Portable USB to Ethernet adapter connects a USB 3.0 (backwards compatible with USB 2.0) equipped computer or tablet to a router, modem, or network switch to bring Gigabit Ethernet to your network connection; A Cat6 Ethernet cable (sold separately) is recommended Leveraging the high-bandwidth of SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface at up to 5 Gbps, this USB 3.0 to Ethernet adapter future-proofs your network connection with 1000 Mbps Ethernet while maintains a backwards compatibility with 10/100 Mbps Ethernet This lightweight USB to network adapter is a perfect accessory for adding a standard RJ45 port to your Ultrabook, notebook, or Macbook Air for file transferring, video conferencing, gaming, and HD video streaming Supported features include Wake-on-Lan (WoL), Full-Duplex (FDX) and Half-Duplex (HDX) Ethernet, Crossover Detection, Backpressure Routing,