USB Network Adapter USB 20 to 10100 RJ45 Ethernet LAN Cable Compatible with Windows 10888 7 mac OS X Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Not working with Nintendo Switch, Wii U USB 2.0 to RJ45 Network Adapter connects your computer or tablet to a router, modem, or network switch for network connection. Adds an RJ45 port to your ultrabook, notebook, Macbook, and tablets for stable LAN connection, provides a solution in Wi-Fi dead zones; Ideal solution for replacing a failed network card or upgrading the bandwidth of an older computer. Built-in with Realtek IC chipset, plug and play after one-time driver installation; driver-free for Windows 8 / 8.1 /10; Driver installation needed for Windows 7 / XP / Vista / Mac OS / Linux, etc; Optimal performance of Full 10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet through USB 2.0, compatible with USB 1.0, USB 1.1. USB bus-powered, no external power supply required. Compatible with Macbook, Macbook Pro, Macbook Air, Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X10.6/10.7/10.8/10.9/10.10/10.11, macOS 10.12.5, Linux kernel 3.x/2.6, and Chrome OS system.