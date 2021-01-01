USB Microphone, Fifine PC Microphone for Mac and Windows Computers, Optimized for Recording, Streaming Twitch, Voice Overs, Podcasting for YouTube, Skype.

Smooth, flat frequency response of 50Hz-15kHz,16 mm diaphragm catching transients and high frequency content while delivering a slightly fuller, round and potentially warmer sound. Good for podcasting, gaming, voiceover work, and streaming games on Twitch. (Incompatible with Xbox / Phones / iPad) A large diaphragm condenser mic that combines quality sound capture with the ease of plug-and-play USB connectivity on both Mac and Windows computers, no drivers required, no need for an external sound card, makes it easiest to sound good on a podcast, livestream, video call, or most any other kind of recording. Recording USB microphone comes equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack that allows you to listen to what you're recording in real-time, without latency delays. Microphone with volume control allows easy input level adjustment. Particularly good for video voiceovers; podcasts; internet radio; skype, conferences; VOIP calls and so on. Vocal microphone features a low-profile design