USB Microphone Computer Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand Pop Filter for Streaming Podcasting Vocal Recording Compatible with Laptop.

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, the TC-777 is plug and play, no additional driver software, sound card or phantom power is required. Ideal for gaming, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Skype, Voice-over, YouTube video, etc. Cardioid Pickup Pattern: This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern that captures the clear, smooth and crisp sound in front of the microphone and suppresses unwanted background noise. Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to unfold the three-legged stand directly and adjust the position of the pop filter, then it can be plug and play. Versatility: The shock mount can be unscrewed and attached to a boom stand with 5/8" threaded insert directly. Note: If the threaded insert your stand comes with is 3/8", then the 3/8" female to 5/8" male threaded screw adapter is needed (not included). What You Get: 1 x Microphone with Power Cord, 1 x Foldable Mic Tripod, 1 x Mini Shock Mount, 1 x Pop Filter, 1 x Manual and 1