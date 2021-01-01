PACKAGE CONTENT - USB Male to DC Connector Female, Charge Barrel Jack Power Adapter USB Connector, for DC or USB Charging Green 2pcs 1.Connectors 1: DC Female jack. Connectors 2: USB female jack. Output: DC Female jack or usb male jack (Note: Please ensure the size of the DC adapter before purchase) 2.Power or charge USB devices via standard DC plug/adapter, Applicable to a variety of small electrical appliances, MP3, MP4, digital photo frames,U disk, USB charger 3.USB port can also charge DC devices, The DC female port is widely used and is extremely convenient for a variety of devices such as DVD players, LCD monitors, Fan, Desk Lamps, Bluetooth audio, Wireless Routers 4.Use power adapter with a barrel connector to power and charge USB devices. And the USB port can also charge DC devices.