USB Heated Gloves, Mitten Winter Warm Laptop Gloves, Winter Warmer Gloves, for Women & Men, Heating Knitting Hands Warmer Washable Design (Black)

[Comfortable temperature heating pad]?Built-in heating pad, energy-saving and safe. Please keep your hands warm when working or playing with desktop/notebook/laptop computers. [Fingerless design]?The half-finger design provides great convenience for daily use, allowing your fingers to move flexibly without restriction, and you can do whatever you want, which is very suitable for typing or other operations. [Safe & Universa]?5V USB charging cable. Safe and reliable power supply. The temperature of the heating pad is about 38-45°C, which can provide your hands with a warm and comfortable feeling without making you feel dry or hot. You don't have to worry about safety. They are the perfect winter gift for your family and friends. [High-quality material]?High-end knitted wool, super soft and elastic, fits snugly, provides excellent flexibility, and ensures free movement of hands and fingers. [Big Gift Bag]?The best gift choice for you, your family and friends in the cold winter. It is v