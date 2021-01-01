USB Fan with LED Display, SAYTAY Small Personal Portable Programmable LED Fan, Funny USB Toy Gadgets Gifts for Men Women Office Home

?LED Fan?Using the industry's high-end computer editing technology, the highlight LED chip will display your edited message on the fan through the rotation of the fan blade, which is very cool. DIY Message?Connect the RGB fan to the computer via the USB port, Use the software to freely edit the colors of the messages and words you want. Message can be kept permanently even when the power is removed, 20 messages, 20 letters per message.(the software is not compatible with the MAC system).Funny USB Gadget?USB Fan is made of high quality materials, small size, easy to save and carry. A Funny toy, when you feel tired and bring you happiness. Perfect for office, school, family, party or travel. Easy To Use?Powered by USB port, it works with laptops, computers, power banks and other USB-enabled devices. Soft fan blades for safe use, flexible neck, Gently adjust the flexible neck to position the cool breeze any direction you wish. QUICK ACTION?Keep cool and display cool messages at y