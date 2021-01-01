USB External Sound Card Audio Adapter with 35mm Combo Aux Stereo Converter for Headset Mac PS5 PC Laptop Desktops Windows and Linux White

Best Quality Guranteed. USB external sound card easily adds a 3.5mm aux TRRS port (integrated audio-in and audio out interface) to your computer, which enables you to connect your existing headset with 3.5mm TRRS to your PC through a USB interface. Note: It does not work with headset with separated headphone and microphone 3.5mm audio port. Alternative USB Stereo Audio Adapter: It is perfect to bypass a faulty sound card, audio port, or as a replacement for a broken USB audio adapter. Superb Sound Quality: USB external sound adapter adopted Advanced C-Media IC technology for optimal sound quality and device performance. It is constructed of durable ABS housing and with ultra compact design. Flexible Cable Design: the 15cm cable length of the USB to 3.5mm Adapter offers more space when using with more usb ports on Laptop. Easy to set up: no driver required, just plug and play! USB bus-powered, no external power