USB Extension Cable USB 20 Active Repeater Extension Hub Cable 4Port USB Hub A Male to A Female with Builtin Signal Booster Chips 30ft

Best Quality Guranteed. USB ACTIVE EXTENDER: USB 2.0 active extension cable offers an easy, inexpensive way for connecting a USB device, like printer, scanner, camera, flash drives, WLAN card to your computer or Windows tablet over a long distance, which is the smart solution for home and business desktop computer setups. FAST DATA TRANSFER: USB active repeater cable supports hi-speed USB 2.0 data transfer rate at up to 480 Mbps. This USB 2.0 extender is with built-in signal booster chipset, which assures peak performance with minimum loss of signal quality. USB 4 PORT HUB: This USB extension cord also with 4 usb ports, which can connect your extra usb devices and extend your devices to a desired location. Ideal for the USB version of the Xbox 360 Kinect and PlayStation 3 Eye camera. Plug & Play, no driver installation required. 3.5mm x 1.35mm DC jack to connect the additional power plug for power-hungry devices, like HD