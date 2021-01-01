USB Extension Cable USB 3.0 Extender Type A Male to Female Data Transfer Cord 5Gbps for Playstation, Xbox, Oculus VR, USB Flash Drive, Card Reader.

Best Quality Guranteed. Easy Reach Extension Cable: USB 3.0 extension cable offers an easy and inexpensive way to extends your USB connection to the computer or Mac by 6ft, for use with Oculus VR, Playstation, Xbox, USB Flash Drive, Hard Drive, Card Reader, Mouse, Keyboard, Printer, Scanner, Camera and other USB computer peripherals. 5Gbps Data Transfer: This USB extender cord supports high speed USB 3.0 data transfer rate up to 5Gbps - 10X faster than USB 2.0 (480 Mbps), which allows you to transfer HD movies or files in just seconds, when your host is equipped with USB 3.0 port. Also backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1 and 1.0 (speed limited by USB bus). Plug & Play on universal system, no driver required. Super Performance: The USB male to female cable features corrosion-resistant tin-plated bare copper conductors, gold plated connector and foil & braid shielding that provides protection against interference from EMI/RFI signals thus enabling high per