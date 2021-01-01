USB Extension Cable 3FT, QGeeM USB 3.0 Extension Cable Type A Male to A Female Extender Code 5Gbps Data Transfer Compatible with USB Flash.

Huge Expansion & Fast Data Syncing & Charging: The USB extender cable can extender your USB 3.0 device to 6ft distance, realize free-space; and offers SuperSpeed data transmission speed up to 5Gbps, 10X faster than USB 2.0 cable, allows to transfer HD video or huge files in just seconds. It also extender your usb charging cable, provide fast charging function. Durability & Stability: The USB 3.0 extension cable with anti-abrasive PVC case, its flexible and resistant to pull and drag can bear 15,000+ bend test, and the gold-plated connectors can bear more than 20,000+ plug test. The cable inside make up with corrosion-resistant tin-plated bare copper conductors and shielding that provides protection against interference from external signals thus enabling stable signal connection and transmission.