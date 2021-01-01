USB Ethernet Adapter for Android Windows Tablet Nexus Player Dell Venue Wired LAN Connection

Best Quality Guranteed. OTG -B 10-inch cable to RJ45 LAN wired internet connection ( Realtek RTL8152 based ) Driver-less design for Windows 8.1 / 10 (32/64 bit) or up, Mac OS 10.9 or up, and Android 4.0 or up operation system Add 10/100M network ability to compatible device - Android Tablets, Windows Tablet computer, Google Nexus Player, Dell Venue Pro 8 tablet, Raspberry Pi Zero, HP Stream 7, Asus T100taf and more, and enable it to share hard disk files, printers, peripherals Plug it in, change the settings in the computer, restart, and use it ( Or repeat plug-and-unplug 3 times to help your device to identify ) Limited Android compatibility. Android users, before you buy be sure to look if the device has a (grayed out) 'Ethernet' menu in Settings under WIRELESS & NETWORKS. Most probably it will just work then