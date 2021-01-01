From evesky

USB Docking Station, 9 in 1 Computer Type-C Ethernet Hub to USB3.0 x 2 HDMI Converter, USB3.0 Multiport Adapter & Expansion Dock 4K HDMI/VGA HD.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Multi-system compatible, stable transmission, and supporting USB-C interface equipment Can expand notebooks, solve insufficient memory, high-speed reading is convenient and practical With USB interface, fast transmission, support 5V-20V charging, support maximum power 60W intelligent charging transmission, stable and lossless Can read memory cards quickly and simultaneously. Support hot plug, with 10gbps transmission speed, Support VGA HD output, HDMI transmission 4K.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com