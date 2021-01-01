USB Data Blocker, JSAUX (4-Pack) USB-A Defender Only for Quick Charge, Protect Against Juice Jacking, Refuse Hacking Provide Safe Charging- Red

?Only for Charging?JSAUX USB-A Data Blocker is a charge only adapter, no data-sync function. Charge your mobile devices in public without any risk of data breach or uploading viruses or information leakage. Essential items for business trips and travel, provide a better safe charging.2.4A Rapid Charge?Up to 2.4Amps charging speed, compatible with Apple, Samsung and Almost all USB devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Samsung S/A series, tablets, MP3 and more. Metal & Non-Slip design?Compared with other USB data blocker, We use premium Aluminum shell add better durability, preventing internal chips and circuits from breaking. Non-Slip Design for easier insertion and removal. Compact & Portable? This usb defender is more lightweight and portable, you can even put it in your wallet or pocket when you are traveling. No Pop-ups?By JSAUX data blocker, your phone can never receive pop-ups for requirement of data transmission.