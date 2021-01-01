USB DAQ Device with 4 Dedicated HighVoltage ±10V Analog Inputs 12 Flexible IO for Analog and Digital Data Acquisition of Sensors Controlling Relays.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB DAQ device with 4 dedicated high-voltage analog inputs, 12 flexible I/O, and 4 dedicated digital I/O. The flexible I/O can be configured as either digital or analog, thus providing up to 16 analog inputs, or up to 16 digital I/O. It also has two 10-bit analog outputs, up to 2 counters, and up to 2 timers. The U3 series is a versatile product for measurement and control within simple analog and digital systems. 4 High-Voltage Analog Inputs and 12 Flexible I/O (Digital Input, Digital Output, or LV Analog Input) Up to 2 Timers (Pulse Counting/Timing, PWM Output, Quadrature Input) Includes Free Software & Support for Life, 5 Years Warranty, Documentation and Datasheet written by US Engineers who designed the device