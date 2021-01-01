From glamglow
USB Condenser Microphone USB1CX
Perfect for high-quality recordings of vocals, acoustic instruments, and ambient instrumentation as well as pod-casting and online communication Connects directly to any computer with a USB 2.0 (or higher) input port for easy plug-and-play operation Features large pressure-gradient condenser gold-sputtered diaphragm and FET preamplifiers for warm, natural reproduction of the most subtle to the most powerful audio sources Full frequency response with rich warmth and crisp, transparent audio Minimal self-noise, increased dynamic range, and maximum SPL capacity