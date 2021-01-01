USB Computer Microphone, Plug & Play Desktop Gooseneck Mic Omnidirectional Condenser for Windows and Mac, Volume Button with LED Indicator Ideal for.

VOLUME BUTTON WITH LED INDICATOR Still troubled about having to return to the desktop control panel to adjust the volume? This professional computer microphone quickly adjust the volume whenever you want to, just press the volume + or volume - button. And there is a circle light under the base of computer microphone. You can turn on/off at your will by pressing the light button. SMOOTH RECORDING & CLEAR SOUND Built-in high performance CMTECK CCS2.0 Noise-cancelling Smart Chip can offer clearer voice quality and block the background noise effectively. Get this USB computer microphone with built-in advanced noise-canceling technology perfect for voice recording, video conference, podcasting, and chatting. It even comes with 2 windproof muffs to filter wind noise and a black travel bag. Giving your money s worth.