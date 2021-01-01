USB Charging Station Dock 6Port Fast Charge Docking Station for Multiple Devices Multi Device Charger Organizer Compatible with Apple iPad iPhone.

TIDY AND ORGANIZED - This multi device charging station can charge everything in one place without bunch of chargers plugged into your power outlet and having the devices spread all over the desk. No more cluttered cables - charging dock comes with 7 short cables - 3 compatible with Apple products charging cables, 3 micro USB and 1 type-c cable for Android and other devices. FAST AND SMART CHARGING - With 6 Smart USB ports, that can each charge at upto 2.4A your devices can get charged much faster then regular 1A chargers! Adaptive smart chip detects and delivers the optimal charging current for connected devices. Phone docking station protects against overcharge, overcurrent and short circuit. EASY TO USE - This phone charging station has built-in Status LED INDICATORs that automatically goes off and stop charging when the device is fully charged. Switch to ON/OFF LEDs also can be used as nightlight. UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY - This multiple usb charger supports