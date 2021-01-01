Usb Charging Data Coiled Cable Designed For The Velocity Micro Cruz T510 Will Charge And Data Sync With One Unique Tipexchange Enabled Cable

Connector Type: Usb Cable Type: USB Compatible Devices: Personal Computer Brand: Included TipExchange technology enables cable to be easily upgraded by simply switching the physical connector plug. Specific connection for the Velocity Micro Cruz T510 is included, with additional connectors for thousands of other devices available separately. No additional AC power required. Uses power from the USB port of the computer to charge the Velocity Micro Cruz T510 Specification: Cable length: (12 to 30 inches), Outer Shell Material: (Coiled PU), Internal Leads: 24AWG, TipExchange Connector Design (Velocity Micro Cruz T510 Specific) Well-made, coiled construction custom built for dual sync and charge services of the Velocity Micro Cruz T510. Works from the standard USB data port of any PC. Combines two critical functions (e.g. data sync and charging) into one single accessory cable. Save