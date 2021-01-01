From black parrot

USB Charger Station 4Port USB Charger Multi USB Charging Station USB Hub Charger for Multiple Devices USB Charger with Auto Detect Technology 6ft.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Flexible4 USB ports & 6ft extension cord. 2.4A max for single port and 5A max overall/ 100~125v/, 50/60Hz charging station for multiple devices, detect your devices automatically & save your time Smart DesignLightweight and smooth appearance, makes it good for travel, office use or homebased essential, suitable for all devices such as smart phones, Bluetooth headphone/speaker, e-reader etc. High QualityThe shell adopts high temperature endurance and flame-resistant PC material, can effectively prevent combustion. no need to worry overheating. Multiple ProtectionUL listed, FCC and DOE6 certificated. The USB charger hub features surge protection, over-current and over voltage protection, 100% protect your smart devices securely Your Benefit4-Port portable USB charging station, 30 days money back, 18 months quality assurance, and friendly customer service, email us anytime and we will get back to you within 24 hours!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com