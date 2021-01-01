From dart container corporation
USB Charger Socket Waterproof Power Outlet 12V24V 21A 21A for Car Boat Marine RV Mobile Blue LED
Advertisement
Package Included:2 x Blue LED USB Car Charger Adapter, 2 x Insulated Terminals, 2 x 3.3 ft Wire Convenience: Multifunctional product with blue LED indicator light, perfect for night use Overpower protection: 10A inline fuses to protect your plugs from being overloaded Charges for iPhones, mobile phone, iPads, vehicle, camera, Mp3 and more Power Input: DC 12V-24V, USB Output: DC 5V 4.2A (2.1A & 2.1A)