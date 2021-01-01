USB Charger 2 Pack 18W QC 30 Wall Charger Fast Charging USB Power Adapter with Wall Plug Compatible with 10W Wireless Charger iPhone 11XS8 Galaxy.

Fast Charging Block: QC 3.0 fast charging technology provides 4 Times charging speed faster than common chargers, it can automatic recognize QC or non-QC charge devices to maximize the charging efficiency. Please confirm: your device supports fast charging technology & needs a fast charge USB cable. Portable & Convenient: 2 pack chargers are thoughtful to use for home and office or other places. Lightweight size with 100-240V input, ideal for worldwide travel, especially put in your pocket or bag during business trips or vacations. Safety Wall Adapter: Intelligent circuit system can automatic recognize different USB Support devices to maximize the charging efficiency, and defeat extreme working condition, like overcharging/over-currents/overheating. Also provide safer PC fireproof material for protecting your devices. Widely Compatibility: Support fast charging technology and all standard USB-powered devices, including Android and iPhone, especially perfect for