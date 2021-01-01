USB Car Charger5Pack 24W48A 3Port Fast Car Charger Car Phone Smart Charger Compatible with iPhone 1111 ProMaxXSMaxX8 7 6 S PlusGalaxy Note S10 S9.

[Efficient Charging]: Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed and smart output up to 2.4A single USB port(Triple ports output up to 3.4A).The charging speed is up to 30% faster than conventional chargers. [Universal Compatibility]: Works with all USB-powered devices including Apple & Android smartphones & tablets, video games controllers, power banks, sports watch etc. [Safety Features]: US UL2089, RoHS, CE, and FCC certification car charger adapter, the built-in safeguards protect your devices against over-current, over-voltage, over-heating and over-charging. [Fashionable Design]: The Rapid Car Charger offers a fashionable design and bold white color to match every performance car interior with superior charging speeds, making it perfect for daily car travel. [What you get]: Buy it now and gettwoexcellent 3-Port USB car chargers with Smart IC Technology and our worry-free 180-day money back & lifetime warranty. If