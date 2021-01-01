USB Camera Adapter with Charging Port, Portable USB Female OTG Adapter Compatible with iPhone iPad, iPad to USB Adapter Plug and Play Support Card.

Compatible Device: The usb adapter for ipad supports standard photo formats, including JPER and RAW, and SD or HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4.support all iPhone with iOS 9.2 and up and iPads with iOS 8.0 or later. No APP Needed, Plug and Play: The usb camera adapter does not require an application, and there is no need to remove the camera's memory card. Using the iphone to usb adapter, you can copy beautiful scenery and cute people photos and videos to iPhone or iPad. this is an excellent choice for copying photos or videos from the camera in a short time. With iOS Charging Port: This usb adapteradds a charging port, charging, view photos or videos can be operated at the same time. don't worry about the power shortage of your phone anymore. more importantly, this usb to adapter for iphone can also allow you to share battery power with your friends and solve your friends' urgent needs. Excellent Office Performance: Light and durable, short cable, better performance. with