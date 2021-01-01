USB Cable USB 20 Extension Cable 6FT 2Pack AMale to AFemale USB Extender Cord 5000+ Bend Lifespan for Playstation Xbox Printer Scanner Camera.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 PACK 6FT Extra Long USB Extension Cable from, help you lengthen your USB cable in a cost effective way Last Longer, Over 5000 Bend Life Span: USB Extension Line enhanced with high technology, made from premium copper and reinforced with out layer braid nylon, this power cord is durable than ever Extends your USB connection to your computer by 6 feet; for use with printers, cameras, mice, keyboards and other USB computer peripherals High Speed transfer data, constructed with corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors for optimal signal clarity, shielding that provide protection against noise from electromagnetic, keep data clear, and high speed performance up to 480Mbit/s always offer premium customer service and worry free money back guarantee; Do not be hesitated to contact us, if there is any issue