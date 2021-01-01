From nostalgia home
USB Cable, Mini USB Cable, USB 2.0 Cable, USB A to B Cable, 6.56 Feet (2 Meters), Black, Cables to Go 27005
Best Quality Guranteed. USE Connect a USB port on your PC, Mac or Hub to the 5 pin Mini-USB B input port on a camera, cellphone, MP3 player, hard drive, or other compatible device for transferring pictures or music. FULLY MOLDED CONNECTORS Provides excellent strain relief that ensures superior connectivity and a durable, long life FOIL AND BRAID SHIELD - Double shielding prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference. This helps to minimize interference for error-free data transmission between devices TWISTED PAIR CONSTRUCTION Helps reduce crosstalk interference ensuring high speed, error-free data transfer PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products packages all product in branded packaging