USB Cable 3Pack 6FT Android Charger Cord Long Nylon Braided Sync and Fast Charging Cables Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S6 S7 Edge Android Windows.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with most Android and Windows phones, tablets and many other devices including Samsung S7/S6/S5/Edge / Nexus / HTC / Motorola / Nokia / LG / Sony / One Plus / Blackberry / PS4 / Xbox One/ Kindle Fire / PS Vita / Huawei / Nintendo DS / GPS devices / battery packs / Bluetooth speakers / wireless keyboards / cameras / camcorders / games consoles / hard drives / e-readers / printers and more portable devices with usb interface. EXTRA LONG: Perfect 6ft(2M) 3pack usb cable is long enough to enjoy the data sync & fast charge anywhere and anytime. Perfect replacements for your original android charger cord with superior performance. HIGH SPEED SYNC & CHARGE: The reinforced charging cable ensures maximum charging speed for all your devices. Photos, videos and all your data could be transferred and synced at ease. PREMIUM NYLON BRAIDED CABLE: With its braided nylon insulation and precisely layer-welded conn