USB-C To VGA, CableDeconn Thunderbolt 3 Type C to VGA Male Converter Adapter Cable 1.8M

USB C 3.1 Type C to VGA Male 1.8M Cable connects your USB Type-C device such as a MacBook or ChromeBook to any VGA display. Sorry our cable can't be compatible with any tablets or cellphones VGA VIDEO RESOLUTION SUPPORT up to 1920 x 1200 and 1080p (Full HD) for compatibility with most displays, monitors and projectors with VGA; Audio must be transmitted separately Legacy display adapter connects to monitors with DisplayPort in the conference room or classroom; Compatible with popular Dell models with Thunderbolt 3 ports including the Dell XPS 12 / 13 / 15, Dell Alienware 13 / 15 / 17 and the Dell Precision 15 / 17 PLUG & PLAY INSTALLATION with no external drivers or power required; Portable USB C adapter is lightweight to carry in your laptop bag when traveling; Low-profile and reversible USB Type C connector clicks into place for a snug and secure connection Compatible with 2016 MacBook Pro, MacBook 12' (2015), ChromeBook Pixel, Dell XPS 15, XPS 13-9350-R1609 13.3', Acer V15 Nitro