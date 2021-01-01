USB C to VGA Cable 10FT USB Type C to VGA Cord 1080P60Hz Compatible with MacBook Pro 2020 2019 iPad Pro 2020 2018 Surface Book 2 XPS 15 13 Yoga.

Best Quality Guranteed. LONG USBC to VGA Cable This USB 3.1 Type C to VGA Cable is design to connect your USB C device like Laptop/PC/ Tablet/ cellphone to VGA projector / Display directly. No adapter needed. Extend or mirror screen to larger display. A must have for home office, class education, PPT business presentation. Excellent Tech PerformanceSupport resolutions up to 2048x1152@60Hz, downward compatible with 1920P1080i, 720p, 576p, 480i/480p).Supports per lane data rates of 2.7Gbps (HBR) / 1.62Gbps (RBR)and HDCP. Plug and Plug, Thoughtful design No driver needed. Only need make sure your Laptop support thunderbolt 3 or display output over USB C. Otherwise it is not compatible. Compatible with Windows 10/8/8.1/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X, Linux. Extra screw solt makes the connection is easier and more firm. Wide CompatibilityThis Thunderbolt 3 to VGA male Adapter is compatible with MacBook Pro 2019/2018/2017, Mac