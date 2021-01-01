USB C to VGA Adapter USB Type C to VGA Converter Compatible with Macbook Pro 2020 Mac Mini Surface Book 2 Chromebook Pixel Dell XPS 1315 iPad Pro.

Best Quality Guranteed. Enjoy Large Screen with VGA AdapterThis Portable USB C to VGA Adapter enables you to connect a USB C computer or phone to an VGA-equipped display, monitor, projector. Its a good choice for your presentations, conferences, workshops, lectures. You can share ideas with your partners or enjoy a better visual feast with your family. Wide Compatible: Type C to VGA Compatible with 2018 iPad Pro, Macbook Air, Mac Mini, 2015/ 2016/ 2017/ 2018 MacBook 12'/13'/15', 2016/ 2017/ 2018 / 2019 MacBook Pro, XPS 12 (9250)/ XPS 13 /XPS15 / Precision5510, Spectre X2/ Spectre X360/ Elitebook Folio G1/ Elite X2 1012 G1/ Acer Switch Alpha 1, Acer Spin7, Acer Chromebook R13, Google Chromebook Pixel, Yoga 900/ 910/ 920, Galaxy S8/ S9, S9 plus, Galaxy S10, S10 plus, MateBook. Mirror & Extend Dual ModeExtend mode let your laptop for visibility of multiple tasks at the same time;Mirror mode gives your laptop to a large scre