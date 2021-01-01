USB C to VGA Adapter Type C to VGA 1080P60Hz Aluminum Dongle Compatible with MacBook Pro 2019 2018 iPad Pro 2018 Surface Book 2 Chromebook Pixel.

Best Quality Guranteed. DisplayPort Alternate Mode Needed: Compatible with 2017 iMac/iMac Pro, 2017 & 2016 MacBook Pro, Retina MacBook 12' 2015 / 2016, Chromebook Pixel 2015, Dell XPS 13 & 15, HP Spectre x360 13' & 15', Lenovo Yoga 900 & 910 & 920, ThinkPad P50 & P70, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+, HUAWEI Mate 10 and future laptops & desktops which support DisplayPort Alternate Mode on USB Type-C Connector. USB-C to VGA adapter support resolution up to 1920x1200@60Hz. Please note that the Apple 12' MacBook 2015 ONLY supports up to 4K@30Hz. Support Netflix, YouTube, Prime, Hulu. Pleaes be informed that VGA does NOT transmit Audio. For Yoga 910 users, please ONLY plug the adapter into the White USB-C female port. USB-C to VGA adapter can easily connect your HDTV, monitor, computer, projector and other VGA display. Plug and Play; no software installation required. USB-C Input: Enables reversible