USB C to USB C Cable Powerline III USBC to USBC Fast Charging Cord 6 ft 60W Power Delivery PD Charging for Apple MacBook iPad Pro 2020 Samsung.

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Slimmer Yet Stronger: Constructed with quadruple bulletproof fiber cores to withstand up to 25, 000 bends. An upgraded internal structure means the latest generation of PowerLine is even slimmer than its predecessorswith no reduction in strength. Power Delivery Compatible: Charge Samsung S10 up to 50% in just 30 minutes when you use PowerLine III together with an 18W Power Delivery charger. (Charger not included) Greater Grip: Textured grooves on the head of the cable provide improved grip for easier plug and pull. What You Get: PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C Cable (6 ft), welcome guide, worry-free lifetime, and friendly customer service. Compatible devices: Smartphone