From hammond toys

USB C to USB C Cable Powerline II USBC to USBC 20 Cord 6ft USBIF Certified Power Delivery PD Charging for MacBook Matebook iPad Pro 2020.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Use Instead: Pair your C-Port devices with USB-C Chargers including 's and various 61W 30W 18W USB-C Power Adapters USB-IF Certified: Meets all safety standards of the USB International Federation for worry-free charging and transferring. Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12x longer than other cables and is proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests. A Cable for Life: We are so confident about long-lasting performance that we gave a hassle-free, lifetime warranty. What You Get: PowerLine II USB-C 2.0, a hassle-free lifetime warranty and friendly customer service.

