USB C to USB C Cable 66ft 100W Type C 20V5A Fast Charging Braided Cord Compatible 20202016 MacBook Pro New iPad ProMac AirSurface Samsung Galaxy.

Best Quality Guranteed. Max. 100W Charging - Complaint with PD and QC charging protocols, this USB C to USB C cable can output up to 20V/5A to fast charge most USB-C enabled laptops, tablets, and phones (Please note that this is not a USB-C to USB-A cable. Besides, you may need a USB C wall charger to charge your device.) PD3.0 Featured Chip - With a built-in HUSB331A E-Marker chip that supports all the features of PD3.0, there is no worry about device disconnection when plugging or unplugging this cable (The connected devices must support PD3.0). It also supports charging for Samsung Note10 that specifically requires PPS HighSpeed Data Transfer - Work with external hard drives or wired mechanical keyboards with USB-C ports at up to 480Mbps data transfer speed. (NOTE: This product DO NOT support video output and monitor connection) Universal Compatibility - Compatible with 2020/2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro