USB C to USB C 60W Fast Charging Cable 2Pack 66ft Type C Charger Cord Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20 Note 20 10 MacBook AirPro 13 iPad Pro 2020.

NOTE before purchase: This is a USB-C to USB-C cable, which means it has the same USB C plug on both ends, please be aware that this is not a USB-C to USB-A cable. Besides, you may need a USB C wall charger to charge your device. 60W High Speed Charging: Output power up to 20V 3A, which is ensured by high-speed safe charging, and the USB 2.0 supports data transfer speed can reach 40~60MB/S (480Mbps). NOTE: This product DO NOT support video output. Military grade material: Strong military fiber, the most flexible, powerful and durable material, makes tensile force increased by 200%. Special Strain Relief design, can bear 10000+ bending test. Premium Aluminum housing makes the cable more durable Compatibility List: This USB C to USB C cable compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20 S20+ S20 Ultra Note10/Note 10 Plus, Google Pixel XL/2/2XL/3/3XL/3a/3a XL, iPad Pro 12.9" Gen3 (2018) and iPad Pro 11" (2018), Nexus 6P/5X with the original charge