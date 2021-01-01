USB C to USB C 60W Cable, [2-Pack 6.6ft] Type C Charger Cord Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+/S20+ Ultra, Note 20/10 Ultra, MacBook Air/Pro.

USB-C to USB-C Cable: This is the USB-C to USB-C 2.0 cable not tthe USB-C to USB-A cable, which means it has the same USB-C plug on the both ends, so you need a USB-C wall charger to charge your device. 60W High Speed Charging: Output power up to 20V 3A, which is ensured by high-speed safe charging, and the USB 2.0 supports data transfer speed can reach 40~60MB/S (480Mbps). NOTE: This product DO NOT support video output. Ultra High Quality Assurancel: Upgraded 3D aluminum connector and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won't break. Premium nylon braided cable adds additional durability and tangle free. Special Strain Relief design, can bear 10000+ bending test. Compatibility List: This USB C to USB C cable compatible with Samsung Galaxy S20/ S20+/ S20 Ultra/ Note 10/ Note 10 Plus/ A80, Google Pixel XL/2/2XL/3/3XL/3a/3aXL/4/4 XL, iPad Pro 12.9" Gen3 (2018) and iPad Pro 11" (2018), Nexus 6P with the original charger (View Product