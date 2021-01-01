From horchow

USB C to USB Adapter [2 Pack] VCZHS USB Type C OTG Cable USB C Male to USB 3.0 A Female Cable Connector Compatible with MacBook Pro 2019 2018.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

USB C to USB Adapter [2 Pack] VCZHS USB Type C OTG Cable USB C Male.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com