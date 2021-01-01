USB C to USB Adapter 2 Pack USB Type C Male to USB 30 Female OTG Cable Thunderbolt3 to USB Adapter Compatible with MacBook ProAir 2019 2018 2017.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB On-The-Go: Plug in and use computer peripherals, such as flash drive, keyboard, hub, mouse and more, makes your USB-C devices compatible with USB drives and any other USB devices that support USB On-The-Go. USB 3.0 Super Speed Transfer: Full USB 3.0 super speed data transfer up to 5Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0. Transfer files, HD movies and songs to your USB-C devices in seconds. Nylon Tangle-free Design: Tangle-free Nylon Braided Design, this USB 3.0 Cord is far more dependable than others in its price range. Premium nylon braided cable adds additional durability and tangle free. Durable Aluminum Body: Made out of durable aluminum alloy, innovative engineering ensures durability and a long life span. What you get: We provide this USB C OTG Adapter with 18-Month Warranty and 24/7 customer service, if you have any questions, we will resolve your issue within 24 hours. Compat