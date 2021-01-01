From cablecreation

CableCreation USB C to USB A Adapter [3-Pack], USB 3.0 Male to C Female Adapter, Compatible with USB C Cable, Hubs, PC Peripherals

$24.98
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

CableCreation USB C to USB A Adapter [3-Pack], USB 3.0 Male to C.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com