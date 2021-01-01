USB C to SDMicro SD Card Reader with USB 30 Adapter Compatible 20202016 MacBook Pro MacBook 12 New iPad ProMac Air New Surface Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dual Slot: One SD Card slot + one Micro SD Card slot provide SD 2.0 high speed (one card at a time) One USB 3.0 Port: Support USB On-The-Go (OTG), providing extra convenient to connect USB peripheral device such as a mouse, U disk, keyboard, etc Plug and Play: No external drivers or power required. LED indicator verifies USB bus power and active data file transfer Widely Compatible: For current memory cards including SD-XC, SD, SD-HC, Micro SD-HC, Micro SD-XC, Micro SD, Micro SD-HC Useful Accessories: For 2016/2017/2018/2019/2020 MacBook Pro 13/15/16, 2018/2019/2020 MacBook Air, 2018/2019/2020 iPad Pro, MacBook 12, New iMac/Pro, Samsung S20/S10/S9/S8/Plus/Note 10/9/8, more devices with Type-C ports. (Not fit well if your devices is covered by a case)