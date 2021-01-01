USB C to SD Card Reader, 3 in 1 Type C SD/TF Memory Card Reader Adapters for Camera Compatible with MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, Surfacebook.

1. Synchronize USB Device- Transfer files between legacy USB devices to the new USB-C Samsung S9/S8, MacBook Pro, MacBook and many other USB-C smartphones/laptops/tablets. Plug and play, no additional drivers/software, transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. 2. 3 in1 SD/TF/USB Card Reader- Compatible with USB flash drives, mice, keyboards, card readers, cameras, printers, hard drives and many other USB connected devices. 3. Instant View - USB C SD Card Reader is compatible with SD, SDHC, SDXC, MicroSD, MicroSDHC, Micro SDXC cards. Instantly view and view photos on a USB-C smartphone/laptop. View shots from your trail camera, wildlife monitor, home security camera, car monitor and share photos/album directly with your friends. 4. Fast & Reliable Connection- Support memory card capacity up to 1TB, fast transfer speed allow HD movies trasfer in just seconds. Direct cable connection - stable & reliable, say goodbye to bad wifi/bluetooth signals. 5. Please note- 1.Make sure your USB C smartphone