USB C to Micro USB OTG AdapterUSB Type C Female to Micro USB Male OTG Converter AdapterUSBC to Micro USB Adapter for FLIR One Pro Huawei Y7Y6P.

USB C to Micro USB OTG Adapter, Simply plug a standard USB C devices into the female connector of this Adapter, then plug the male connector of this Adapter into your Micro USB device port. choose to transfer or sync data from your android Smartphones, Tablets This USB C Female to Micro USB Male Adapter It will start OTG function once connecting computer or other devices. The input side of the transmission is MICRO USB port, and the output is USB C portOTG function and charging function could not be used at the same time. USB-C TO Micro usb Adapter Compatible and Uncompatible: For FLIR One Pro AndroidMost Micro usb smartphones, tablets and laptops, Notes do not compatible with Samsung galaxy s5, Samsung Tab 2, Samsung Galaxy tab A and so on Type C to Micro USB Speed: Support data transfers of up to 480Mbps transferring speed. Max electric current allows 2.4A USB C to Micro USB OTG (on-the-go) compatible: these USB C to Micr