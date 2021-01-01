USB C to Micro B Cable 2 Pack 1ft+33ft Type C to Micro B Hard Drive Cable Nylon Braided Cord Compatible with ToshibaSeagateWD External Hard Drive.

Best Quality Guranteed. Fast Data Transfer: USB 3.0 Type C to Micro B Cable transfer super speed up to 5 Gbps. 10x faster than USB 2.0. Universal Compatibility: USB 3.0 Type C to Micro B Cable easily connects the external hard drive or Samsung galaxy S5 to your USB C devices. Compatible with external hard drive such as Toshiba Canvio, Seagate and Western Digital (WD) My Passport and Elements hard drive. Gold-plated connectors: Constructed with corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors for optimal signal clarity and shielding to minimize interference. Military grade material: Strong military fiber, the most flexible, powerful and durable material, makes tensile force increased by 200%. Special Strain Relief design, can bear 10000+ bending test. Premium Aluminum housing makes the cable more durable. What you get: It has a 1 feet cable and a 3.3 feet cable in the pack, you can get two different lengths