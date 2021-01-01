USB C to Lightning Cable iPhone Charger Cable 6ft Apple MFi Certified Powerline II for iPhone 12 Pro Max 1211 ProXXSXR 8 PlusAirPods Pro Supports.

Power Delivery: Use this USB-C to Lightning cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. Charge and Sync: Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro to seamlessly sync & charge. Ultimate Durability: Lasts 12 longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests. MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed. A Cable for Life: We're so confident about Powerline II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.