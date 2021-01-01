USB C to Lightning Cable 66ft MFiCertified Braided Nylon Power Delivery Fast Charging for iPhone 1212 mini12 Pro12 Pro Max11XRXS MaxXSX8 for Use.

[PD Fast Charging] Pairing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. NOTE: Adapter not included. [Built-to-Last] Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. [MFi-Certified] MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices. [Stable File Transfer] Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded Accessory may not be supported alert. [Satisfaction Guaranteed] All products come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are for any reason unsatisfied with your product, we would be happy to provide a refund or replacement.