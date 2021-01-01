Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable [3 ft. 2-Pack] Powerline+ II Nylon Braided Cable for iPhone 12/ 12 Mini/ 12 Pro/ Max/ 11/ 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max/ X/ XS/.

Power Delivery: Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 18W, 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast-charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. Staying Power: Lasts 30× longer than ordinary cables. Proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30,000 bends. MFi: MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed. Double-Braided: Made with tough and durable two-shade nylon to be easily differentiated from your other cables. A Cable for Life: We're so confident about PowerLine+ II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime warranty.