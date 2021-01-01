USB C to 35mm Headphone Adapter Type C to Headphone Adapter with DAC Chip for Pixel 22XL 3 3XLSamsung Galaxy Note 10S20 iPad Pro 2020One Plus 7T 2Pack

[Universal Compatibility]: Compatible with most of smart phones, pads, notebooks with Type C port, such as iPad Pro 2018,2019,2020,Pixel 4/4XL, Pixel 3/3XL, Pixel 2/2XL, HTC U11, Essential PH-1, Razer Phone, Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S8, S20, S20+,Huawei P20/P20 Pro/P30, Huawei Mate 10 pro, Xiaomi 6, OnePlus 7T/6T and more. [Excellent Audio Output]: Built in updated Hi-Res audio and high quality DAC chipset. Provide 96KHz, 24bits resolution, high fidelity sound quality and give you an excellent premium audio experience. [Powerful function]: Allows you to listen to music from most USB C phones, supports volume control and telephone calls through headset lines. [Durable materials]: Use high-quality aluminum alloy and TPE materials, no need to worry about cracking and environmental protection when using. The length is 130mm, which is convenient to carry. [Warranty]: 12- month warranty/ replacement+24-hour friendly custo