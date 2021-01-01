USB C to 35mm Headphone Adapter Type C Dongle Audio Jack Converter with DAC Chip Compatible for Galaxy Note20 UltraNote20S20Note10S10 Pixel 4 3 2.

Extensive Compatibility: USB C to 3.5mm audio adapters compatible with most of the type c phones such as Samsung S20+/S20 Ultra/S20/Note10+/Note10/S9/S8/A90/A80/A70, Google Pixel 4XL/4/3XL/3/2XL, iPad Pro 2020/2018, Macbook Pro/Air 2019, OnePlus 8 Pro/8/7T/7Pro/7/6T and more. DAC Chip for Superior Sound Quality: USB C to Aux Audio Dongle built-in with a powerful DAC chip that allows up to 96khz-32bit Hi-Fi sound quality. Moreover, the 3.5mm female port has a thick gold plating surface that ensures stable and flawless sound transmission with minimum loss in quality. Make sure you capture every note signal. In-Line Control for More convenience: USB-C to aux adapters enable you to listen to music and answer phone call with your headphone and support wire control function as well. No need to unlock your phone, you can proceed volume control, pause and play functions. Durable & Flexible: New details and refined fabrics, from cotton to m