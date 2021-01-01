USB C to HDMI+VGAdapter 2 in 1 USB 31 Typec to VGA+HDMI 4K 30Hz UHD Adapter Thunderbolt 3 Compatible for Chromebook DELL Lenovo Samsung Apple.

Best Quality Guranteed. This USB-C to HDMI and VG(DP Alt Mode) adapter allows you to transmit signals from USB-C source to high definition HDMI or VGdisplay: monitor, TV, projectors It supports HDMI Resolution up to 4k*2k,30HZ with 9 Gbps bandwidth and VGresolution up to 1920X1200@60Hz It supports Plug & Play. It is unnecessary to install driver and can be used easily just by inserting the cable Compatible list (not completed): New MacBook 2015 & 2016, MacBook Pro 2016 & 2017, iMac 2017, Dell XPS12, XPS13 XPS15, Dell Precision5510, HP Spectre X2, X360, HP Elitebook Folio G1, HP Elite X2 1012 G1, Acer Switch Alph1, Acer Spin7, Acer Chromebook R13, Google Chromebook Pixel, Lenovo 900, 910, HuaWei MateBook, Samsung Chromebook Plus, Galaxy TabPro S, A7 Notice: ONLY support one output HDMI or VGat time. NOT compatible with MacBook Pro 2018